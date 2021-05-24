SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On May 4, 2021, Springfield Hospital presented Michael J. Halstead, MBA and Interim CEO of Springfield Hospital, with the George F. Leland Community Health Award.

This award was established in honor of George F. Leland, the first president of Springfield Hospital under whose leadership the hospital opened in 1914. Leland’s involvement in the community inspired the memory and spirit of this award to recognize an individual who exemplifies the highest ideals of service to improve the health of the community. Past recipients of the Leland Award include Eileen Austin Neal, R.N.; E. Sherburne Lovell, M.D.; Glenn Cordner, Springfield Hospital CEO; Edgar May; Eugene Bont, M.D.; and Deloras Barbeau, M.D.

Halstead stepped out of retirement in January 2019 to come to Springfield on behalf of QHR Health to serve as interim CEO of Springfield Hospital. Jim Rumrill, chairman of Springfield Hospital’s Board of Directors, recognized Halstead’s extraordinary efforts over the past 28 months by presenting him with the George F. Leland Award.

Rumrill commented, “On behalf of Springfield Hospital Board of Directors, the staff of Springfield Hospital, and residents throughout our region, we extend our heartfelt thanks and appreciation. We are proud to present you with the George F. Leland award as you are truly an individual who exemplifies the highest ideals of service to improve the health of the community. Your skill, determination, and leadership brought Springfield Hospital through many challenges and hurdles and positioned it to face ‘a new day’ in providing healthcare for the region. Thank you for your dedication and service to our hospital and the communities we serve.”

“I am honored to receive this award,” said Halstead. “I did not accomplish the work at Springfield Hospital alone. I was surrounded by a senior leadership team and staff that carried out the things that needed to be done so the hospital could continue to provide quality healthcare as it has for over one hundred years.”

Halstead’s CEO responsibilities were transferred later that evening to incoming CEO, Robert S. Adcock, MBA, FACHE, upon conclusion of the May 4 meeting of the Board of Directors.