Mettawee and T&G boards focus on budget 

SUNDERLAND, Vt. – Board members of the Taconic & Green and Mettawee School Districts dive into the details of fiscal year 2022 budgets in two upcoming meetings. FY22 covers elementary and secondary spending for the period of July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022. Budget proposals are expected to be finalized by both boards in January and submitted to the public for voter approval Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Mettawee opens its FY22 budget deliberations Monday, Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. T&G takes up the task on the following evening Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m. Both meetings are open to the public.

Agendas, background materials, and links to online access can be found at www.BRSU.org. You can obtain this data by clicking on the “Districts” button on the top of the BRSU homepage. Once on the District page, select the Agendas and Minutes option from the menu on the left side of the page. This will take you to a listing of meetings where you can select the agenda packet for the appropriate date.

“We expect to face budget demands created by rising healthcare costs, as well as possible increased secondary school spending with more students moving into our community, ” says T&G Board Chair Herb Ogden. “Unfortunately, even by the time the board takes a final budget vote in January, we probably will not know whether the federal government will give the states any more help dealing with the pandemic. This makes planning unusually difficult.”

Mettawee Board Chair Julie Mach adds, “We hope that the public will join us online. The future of our school is important to the future of our community. Today’s students will be tomorrow’s first responders, teachers, parents, doctors, lawyers, public officials, and local business owners and employees. They will keep our community strong.”

T&G operates five schools and educates K-8 students representing the nine communities of Danby, Dorset, Landgrove, Londonderry, Manchester, Mount Tabor, Peru, Sunderland, and Weston. The Mettawee School District operates one school educating PK-6 students representing the communities of Pawlet and Rupert. Both districts fund school choice for secondary education.