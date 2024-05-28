Meditating with Animals at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Wednesday, June 12, at 6 p.m., join us at the Springfield Town Library for a presentation on Meditating With Animals.

Discover the power of meditation, and how it can benefit animals. This in-person event is perfect for newcomers and those already familiar with meditation. You’ll learn from Marylynne as she shares her knowledge and techniques, exploring the healing connection between humans and animals. Gain insights into promoting their wellbeing and deepen your understanding of meditation and its positive impact on our furry friends. Plus, you’ll leave the event with a technique you can use at home with your pet. Don’t miss out!

This event is free and open to the public. Visit our calendar of events to sign up at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.