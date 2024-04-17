May Festival 2024 call to vendors

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The 13th annual May Festival will be held on Saturday, May 18, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., at the Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse, 21 Fairground Road in Springfield, rain or shine. This is a prime location to set up your flea market or craft table. We will be selling food, and have live music.

Vendor spaces are available for a fee, and tables can be rented for a small additional amount. Booth space is 10 feet by 10 feet, and vendors must provide their own canopies and plan accordingly for the weather. Set up time will be May 18, from 7:30-8:45 a.m. Vendors may park at their booth space.

Contact June at uuspringfieldvt@gmail.com to reserve a space or request more information. Please include a short description of what you will be selling, and the name of your business if you have one. We’ll include vendor details in our publicity.