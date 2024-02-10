Maureen T. Norton, 1938-2024

LUDLOW, Vt. – Maureen T. Norton, 85, passed away Jan. 31, 2024, peacefully at home with her devoted husband John at her side.

She was born May 7, 1938, in Ludlow, the daughter of Harvey and Hattie Gray.

She married John Norton on Dec. 10, 1955, in Tyson, Vt. They celebrated 68 memorable, loving, and devoted years together.

Her greatest passion was family, along with a fondness for animals, especially her cat, Smudge. Lilac season showcased her favorite flower and color. The rugged Maine coast was her prime destination to visit.

She was predeceased by her parents Harvey and Hattie Gray, and a brother Randall Gray.

In addition to her husband John, she is survived by her sister Marcia Manner (Kendall) of Ludlow, Vt.; a daughter Deborah Hyjek (Eugene) of Browns Summit, N.C.; two sons David Norton (Debra) of Proctorsville, Vt., and Darrin Norton (Hector) of Springfield, Vt.; grandchildren Jeremy Hyjek (Monica), Christopher Norton (Kimberly), and Jonathan Norton (Michelle); great-grandchildren Lena Hyjek, Kaylee Norton, Lyndsee Norton, Isabella Norton, and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for family members will be held in the spring. Per Maureen’s request, no other services are planned.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting the family with the arrangements.