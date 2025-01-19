Mary W. Davis donates to Black River Good Neighbor Services

LUDLOW, Vt. – Recently, Suzanne Garvey, owner and managing broker of Mary W. Davis Realtor & Associates, presented a check for $8,640 to Krey Kellington, executive director of Black River Good Neighbor Services in Ludlow, Vt. These are the proceeds of the annual fundraising event that Mary W. Davis Realtor & Associates held over the recent holiday season. Funds are solicited from generous donors, and Mary W. Davis matches up to $3,000 of those donations. We would like to thank all of generous donors to this fundraising event.

All of the funds collected are presented to Black River Good Neighbor Services, to assist in their mission to provide financial, housing, heating, utility, food, and disaster assistance to those in the community who are in need. They offer assistance programs on their own, as well as administering programs run by the State of Vermont and by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Black River Good Neighbor Services has two retail locations in Ludlow. One is a furniture store, at 105 Main Street, and the other is the thrift store and food shelf, at 37B Main Street.