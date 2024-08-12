Mary Ellen Plut, 1949-2024

RICHMOND, Texas – Mary Ellen Plut, 75, of Richmond, Texas, passed away on May 2, 2024.

She was born on March 25, 1949, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Robert and Mary Ellen Warner.

She grew up in Saxtons River, Vt., and attended Bellows Falls High School and Castleton University. She taught at BFUHS from 1971-1977.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Mary Ellen married Frank Plut on Jan. 1, 2001, and they were married for 23 years.

Mary Ellen is survived by her husband Frank; stepchildren Aaron Plut and wife Angela, and Heather Plut Kiefer and husband Terry; five wonderful grandchildren Aidan and Audrey Plut, and Cameron, Parker, and Spencer Kiefer; her brother Mark Warner and wife Ronnie; and nephew Seth Warner and wife Katie.

Mary Ellen was a wonderful wife, stepmother, grandmother, sister, and aunt.

Her vibrant smile, super attitude, and wonderful conversations will be missed by all who knew her.

Mary Ellen’s memorial service will be at Calvary Episcopal Church, 806 Thompson Road, Richmond, Texas, on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Calvary Episcopal Church Laundry Love Program.