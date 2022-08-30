Marian Vosburgh, 1925-2022

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Marian Vosburgh, 96, formerly of Church Place, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 12, 2022, at Ashley Gardens Alzheimer’s Care in Charleston, S.C. She was born in Langdon, N.H., Sept. 12, 1925, the daughter of Frank N. and Francis E. (Robinson) Pelton. She attended schools in Langdon and graduated from Vilas High School. Following high school, she attended hair dressing school in Washington, D.C. Marian owned and operated Marian’s Beauty Shop, in Bellows Falls, Vt., for over 30 years. She was a member of the United Church in Bellows Falls.

On Sept. 10, 1949, she married Charles V. Vosburgh who predeceased her Dec. 14, 1994. She loved dancing with her husband at any opportunity they could find. Through his interest in sports, she grew to love that too.

Marian was an avid baseball and football fan. She was the official scorekeeper for the Bellows Falls Legion Team one season. She followed first her son and then grandson when they played for the BFUHS football team. Her other grandchildren introduced her to soccer and basketball, and she gladly traveled to watch them play. After her husband passed away, she became a loyal follower of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. Even when moving to New York state to be closer to her daughter, she was adamant that she get Red Sox games on the TV while living in “Yankee” territory. She became accomplished with Roku and the MLB app.

She is survived by her son, David C. Vosburgh, and Marge Wright of Oak Bluffs, Mass.; two daughters, Jean D. Pettus, and Michael Pettus of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and Patti V. Hoffman, and Dennis Hoffman of Enon, Ohio; one brother, Frank Pelton; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by six brothers, Maurice Pelton, who was killed in War World II; Lawrence Pelton; Arthur Pelton; Kenneth Pelton; Roger Pelton; and Bernard Pelton; three sisters, Bernice Gardner; Dorothy Campbell; and Carolyn McGinniss.

There will be a Celebration of Life service on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt. Following the service, she will be buried with her husband in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Bellows Falls, Vt.