Margaret St. Sauveur, 1923-2022

CHESTER, Vt. – Margaret (Bourey Snide) St. Sauveur passed away peacefully at the Jack Byrne Center at Dartmouth – Hitchcock on March 27, 2022.

Born Margaret Lorraine Bourey on April 19, 1923, she was one of four daughters born to George and Ardell Ella (Ordway) Bourey of Proctorsville, Vt. She married Leon Snide on June 1, 1940. They spent much of their early years on the Jewett Farm in Chester, Vt. and had seven children – Burnham, Melvin, Everett, Beverly (their only daughter), Carlton, William, and Barry. The family spent many enjoyable hours out on the river fishing or playing cribbage, and other card games, with family and friends. After the passing of her first husband, Leon, Margaret remarried twice to Rupert Cole and Theodore St. Sauveur.

Most of all, she loved playing bingo and dancing to country music. She enjoyed socializing and was a member of the Moose and American Legion auxiliaries. She adored flowers and chocolate and her sons, who would bring them to her when they visited. She is predeceased by her three husbands – Leon Snide, Rupert Cole and Theodore St. Sauveur; her children – Melvin Snide, Everett Snide, and Beverly Wright; three sisters – Norma Lafluer, Ruth Davey, and Alfreda Snide; her parents – George and Ardell Bourey; a son-in-law – Charles Wright, and three daughters-in-law – Ruth (Carpenter) Snide and Donna (Shephard) Snide and Silvia (Session) Snide. She is survived by four generations of loving family members too numerous to count (her great-grandchildren have children), including her sons Burnham (Barbara), Carlton (Debra), William (Susan), and Barry (Regina) and two daughters-in-law, Doris Snide and Stacia Moriarty.

Special thanks go out to the Sullivan County Nursing Home and The Jack Byrne Center at Dartmouth – Hitchcock for the loving care she received in her final years. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, May 21 at 10 a.m. at the Pine Grove Cemetery in North Springfield, Vt. The family is planning a lunch and celebration of her life directly following the service with details forthcoming. Memorial donations can be made to the Sullivan County Health Care Activities Fund or the Jack Byrne Center at Dartmouth – Hitchcock.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.