Margaret L. Nault, 1916-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Margaret (Peggy) Louise Nault, 104, passed away Oct. 18, 2020 at Springfield Health and Rehab Center. She was married to Joseph Hector Nault for 50 wonderful years. Hector passed away in 1996.

She was born in Charlestown, N.H. March 22, 1916. She was a graduate of Charlestown High School and worked as an assistant lab and scrub technician at Springfield Hospital. Peggy and her husband lived in New Hampshire, Florida, and South Carolina before returning back to Springfield where they both enjoyed attending events and games at the Senior Center.

Peggy was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the American Rosie the Riveter Association, and the Elks Women’s Auxiliary. Affectionately known as “Nana,” Peggy touched the lives of so many. She cherished her time with family and friends and gave warm hugs to all. In her younger days, Peggy enjoyed a game of cards, watching birds, reading a good book, knitting, planting flowers, and painting. She loved the activities at Springfield Health and Rehab. You could catch her singing along with musicians, and she was a top Bingo winner. Up to her final days, Peggy had a sweet tooth and wouldn’t say no to a piece of chocolate or a good bowl of ice cream!

She is survived by her son Charles E. Randall and his wife Rosemary of Bellevue, Neb.; her daughter Sandra R. Spindler and her husband John of Springfield; nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her mother Caroline L. Robichaux, father Benjamin L. Eaton, and brother Robert H. Eaton.

A graveside service will be held at Pine Crest Cemetery in Charlestown, N.H. Oct. 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Springfield Health and Rehab for the Activities Department at 105 Chester Rd., Springfield, VT 05156. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.