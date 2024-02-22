March Tech Time Tuesdays at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. — The Rockingham Free Public Library will host Tech Time Tuesday classes and drop-in sessions every Tuesday, at 2 p.m., during the month of March. Join us in the Youth Programming Room for one of our upcoming tech sessions for your tech help and digital library needs. Sessions are first come, first served. Providing your own personal devices is highly encouraged, however, library laptops will be available for class use.

March 5 will be a Drop-in Tech Help session. This is our quick tech help option at the library. No registration is required, just walk in and spend 5-15 minutes with a librarian to ask your tech questions.

On March 12, the session will be “Ancestry.com Library Edition Drop-In.” March is Irish American Heritage Month. Are you one of the 31.5 million people – about twice the population of New York – in the U.S. who have Irish ancestry, and want to get started on your family tree? Come to the library and start your search using this library resource.

March 19 will be another Drop-In Tech Help session.

The session on March 26 will be “Tax Time Online Forms Help.” Need help finding and printing your tax forms this year? Come to the library to print the tax forms you need. You may print blank forms at the library. All forms are free.