Manchester and Okemo Discovery Maps under new ownership

REGION – Discovery Map International, the Waitsfield, Vt.-based company renowned for its hand-drawn, curated guides to top tourist destinations, is pleased to welcome Uday Dholakia as the new publisher of the Okemo and Manchester, Vt., Discovery Map franchises. Dholakia’s business partner Patti Whittemore will assist him in developing the Okemo franchise, as well as continuing the Manchester-area Discovery Map business recently purchased from longtime franchisee Jack Pegues. Together they will continue to showcase and enhance local businesses in both communities.

“We are thrilled to take on the stewardship of these iconic maps,” said Dholakia. “The Manchester Discovery Map is a treasure, and we’re committed to preserving its unique charm while ensuring it remains a valuable resource for the community and visitors. Further developing the Okemo Discovery Map is an exciting opportunity to support the region’s vibrant outdoor scene.”

Discovery Map showcases the diverse offerings of each area they represent, making them essential companions for both residents and visitors. The maps also create a significant promotional platform for local businesses seeking to engage with a wider audience.

“Discovery Map fills a unique niche for travelers,” explains Peter Hans, CEO of Discovery Map International. “Our maps offer a visual, curated guide that goes beyond the impersonal results of an online search.”

Discovery Map International, named a top-five franchise to buy under $150,000 by Forbes Magazine, is the country’s leading provider of hand-drawn, curated guides to top tourist destinations throughout North America. The franchise, with an initial fee of $25,000, provides franchisees with a proven model and the iconic Discovery Map product – loved by travelers for its informative and visually appealing guide to dining, attractions, businesses, cultural experiences, and more. Discovery Maps can be found in local hotels, restaurants, shops, visitor centers, and online at www.discoverymap.com.