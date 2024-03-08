Main Street Arts to offer summer theater camps

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Main Street Arts (MSA) is going to be offering two summer camp programs: Trish Roberts’ Wildbrook Forest Theater Camp, and The Un-Lost Island of Atlantis with Putnam Smith. No theater experience is necessary, and no audition will be required. Space is limited, with slots available by sign up on a first-come, first-served basis.

The camps will explore how to deeply connect to the natural world and to each other through story-telling and imaginary play.

“At MSA, we view theater as a vehicle to teach risk taking, self-awareness, and collaboration in a playful way,” said Ashley Storrow, program director. “This aligns with MSA’s new mission statement to strengthen personal and community wellbeing through diverse arts experiences and social connection.”

The Wildbrook Forest camp will run June 24-28, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. The camp is open to students 8-12 years old. Roberts will bring students into the Vermont Academy forest (located behind MSA) to play theater games. Students will play theater games (including lots of improv), learn theater warm-ups for voices and bodies, sing, tell stories, explore and play in the forest, and rehearse for the final performance. Students will also work on character building activities, various acting techniques, and set and costume design. The final performance will take place in the woods on Thursday, June 27, at 3 p.m., with a rain date of Friday, June 28, at 3 p.m. Be prepared for a 10-minute walk.

The second camp will run from Aug. 5-17, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Monday-Friday, at MSA. On the un-lost island of Atlantis, two rival groups of explorers will uncover the mysteries of this deserted island and win out as the true discoverer. Smith will lead students through theater games, trust-building exercises, and lessons in stage combat and physical comedy; participants will work together to bring this action-packed comedy to life. The program will result in a fully costumed performance on MSA’s main stage. The performances will be on Friday, Aug. 16, at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 17, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Roberts has been working with youth in theatrical endeavors for more than 10 years. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Middlebury College, and a Connecticut teaching certificate in both French and theater, has a master’s degree in English literature from Trinity College, and is the founder and director of Wildbrook Forest Theatre, a nature-based theater project in Westminster. Roberts is a MSA teaching artist, and runs afterschool programming in the WNESU school district.

Smith is a graduate of Bowdoin College with a degree in philosophy. He has worked as an actor, director, playwright, nationally touring musician, farmer, letterpress printer, teacher, and librarian. As the education director at the New England Youth Theatre, Putnam wrote and directed numerous plays, and organized the Town Schools Theatre Program, working with numerous elementary schools throughout Windham county. He lives on a working homestead in Putney with his wife and two kids.

MSA is located at 35 Main Street in Saxtons River. For more information and to register, please visit www.mainstreetarts.org/camps.html or email info@mainstreetarts.org.