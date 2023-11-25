LVRS receives generous donation

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – On behalf of the people in our community, Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad (LVRS) would like to thank the Csanadi family for the $75,000 gift we received from the estate of Robert Csanadi.

Mr. Csanadi loved this area. He was a longtime resident of Weston, a successful businessman, and a well-respected member of the community.

We plan to add this generous gift into our New Ambulance Fund, to help with the purchase of our next ambulance. The average price of a new ambulance is close to $400,000. LVRS has never asked the towns we serve to help pay for our new ambulances, so this donation will be a big help in the purchase of the next one, scheduled to take place in 2028. Thank you again to the Csanadis.

Want to help LVRS? To volunteer or donate, go to www.londonderryrescuevt.org.