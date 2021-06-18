Ludlow’s 43rd annual Fireman’s Auction and Tag Sale

LUDLOW, Vt. – It is an understatement to say that this past year has been very trying on everyone. Members of the Ludlow Fire Department have been busier than ever with an increase in calls and we have also made it a greater priority to help our neighbors and those in need.

This past year the town of Ludlow purchased the remaining eight Scott Air Breathing Units at a cost of $58,000, of which the members contributed $20,000. We were able to update the lighting system throughout the entire station, which allows us to work and train more efficiently. We also purchased 15 handheld survivor lights for firefighters to wear on their gear to have better vision and to increase safety.

Let us not forget that this year marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11 as we think of those men and woman who lost their lives on that tragic day and those affected for days and years to follow.

We look forward to seeing you at our auction on Labor Day weekend to be held at the Fire Station Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. The tag sale begins at 8:30 a.m. sharp followed by the auction at 8:45 a.m., rain or shine. Refreshments will be available all day starting with our famous firehouse coffee and continuing with hamburgers, hot dogs, and sausages.

For items to be donated for the auction please drop them off at the firehouse any Tuesday evening or Sunday morning. To schedule pickups by members, please call the one of the following numbers: Fran, in the daytime or evening, at 802-356-3784; Steve, daytime, 802-228-3405; Eric, daytime, 802-353-2834; Angela, evening, 802-356-3823; or Iain, evening, 336-509-8771.