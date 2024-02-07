Ludlow wastewater chief receives award

LUDLOW, Vt. – Joseph Gaudiana, the chief operator for the Ludlow Wastewater Treatment Facility, was recently awarded the 2023 Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator of the Year Award. Gaudiana was recognized for his outstanding work responding to the devastating summer floods of 2023. Gaudiana was one of only seven individuals across New England to receive this award. The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation was instrumental in Gaudiana’s nomination.

The EPA Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator of the Year Award was established to recognize and honor the employees of publicly owned wastewater treatment plants for their commitment to improving water quality with outstanding plant operations and maintenance. Wastewater operators and staff work diligently to protect public health and the environment, often with limited resources.