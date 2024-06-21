Ludlow Summer Sunday Evening schedule

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Town of Ludlow is proud to announce the schedule for the Summer Sunday Evenings at the Ludlow Bandstand at Veterans Memorial Park for the summer of 2024. All shows are free and open to the public.

Concerts start at 6:30 p.m., and go until 8 p.m. Our rain venue has been moved to the renovated Ludlow Town Hall. The Town of Ludlow has been presenting these shows for over 40 years, and we hope you will come out and join us. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged.

The schedule is as follows: June 30, Gypsy Reel; July 7, Springfield Community Band; July 14, Sammy Blanchette and Friends; July 21, Better Days Band; July 28, Larry Ebere; Aug. 4, Gerry Grimo and the East Bay Jazz Ensemble; Aug. 11, Rick Redington and the Luv.

The July 4 celebration will be held on July 5 (with a July 6 rain date), featuring Rustie Bus.