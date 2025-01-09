Ludlow Streetscapes Open House

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Sunday, Jan. 19, local nonprofit Ludlow Streetscapes will be hosting an open house at The Book Nook, on Main Street in Ludlow, in coordination with a 50-50 raffle drawing. We welcome the community, starting at 11 a.m., for light refreshments and a chance to talk to volunteers about our organization before the 50-50 raffle drawing at 12 p.m. Our 50-50 raffle was initiated at the Black River Academy Museum/Black River High School alumni event last June, and volunteers have been selling tickets throughout the summer, fall, and holiday seasons. Only 100 tickets will be sold, giving one lucky winner a prize of $500.

For over 20 years, Ludlow Streetscapes Inc. has been working to make Ludlow a better place to live, work, and play, by organizing various beautification projects and community events. Many currently know about us from the beautiful flower baskets that adorn the decorative lampposts and bridges in town. Our efforts began by planting trees throughout the town and village. We have acquired benches, trash receptacles, bike racks, lamp arms, flower boxes, and enhanced park spaces. Years ago, through a number of fundraising efforts, Streetscapes purchased the decorative lampposts for the main street corridor, and planted six honey locus trees in front of The Mill. As the years passed, the trees have thrived. Between their growth and damage from plowing, the brickwork and fences protecting their trunks need to be updated. Funds from this 50-50 raffle will go directly to help kickstart our effort for a Millscape revitalizion.

We still have a limited number of tickets left to sell before our open house on Jan. 19. Remaining tickets may be purchased at the Black River Valley Senior Center, The Book Nook, and the Wine and Cheese Depot in Ludlow. We look forward to seeing familiar friends, and meeting new neighbors. To learn more about our group, please visit our website at www.ludlowstreetscapes.com.