Ludlow Rotary promotes literacy

LUDLOW, Vt. – September is Literacy Month for Rotary International. More than 775 million people over the age of 15 are illiterate. That’s 17% of the world’s adult population. Our goal is to strengthen the capacity of communities to support basic education and literacy, reduce gender disparity in education, and increase adult literacy. We support education for all children and literacy for children and adults.

Ludlow Rotary Club’s ongoing literacy project is The Dolly Parton Imagination Library program. This program targets youth from birth until their 5th birthday. Each child in a household meeting these age limits will receive one free book a month written by well-known authors. That’s 60 books in five years. Studies prove that children who participate in early childhood literacy programs are better prepared for kindergarten, and throughout their academic career. The only eligibility criteria are that the child be a resident of Ludlow, Mount Holly, Plymouth, Cavendish, Proctorsville, or Reading, and are under 5 years old.

To participate in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, please complete a registration form and mail it to the Ludlow Rotary Club at P.O. Box 216, Ludlow, VT 05149. The registration form is available at Fletcher Memorial Library. If you want to save a stamp, you may return your completed form to the library, M&T Bank (in Ludlow only) or the Ludlow Insurance Agency.

All registration information is held in strict privacy, and is only used to ensure the children actually receive their books. This program is free and fully funded by the Ludlow Rotary Club through your support at our community fundraising events. Have fun, and enjoy sharing the gifts of imagination, travel, and knowledge with your children while improving their reading skills.

If you have any questions, please contact Jill Tofferi at 802-228-8921, or Sharon Bixby at 802-228-8823. The Ludlow Rotary Club meets on Tuesdays, at DJ’s Restaurant, from 12:15-1:30 p.m. Prospective members are welcome to join us for lunch to learn more about our club and how we promote peace, health, education, and community projects locally and internationally. Visit us on Facebook or at www.ludlowrotary.com.

vermont, vt, dolly parton, kids, rotary, lrc, ludlow, imagination library,