Ludlow Rotary prepares for 66th annual Penny Sale

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Rotary Club is at it again. The final stages are in place for the 66th annual Penny Sale. This annual event will be held on Saturday, April 27, at the Black River High School auditorium in Ludlow. The Penny Sale starts at 6 p.m., and admission is free.

The Penny Sale is currently one of the largest fundraisers undertaken by the Ludlow Rotary Club. The proceeds are used for college scholarships for area high school students living in Cavendish, Ludlow, Plymouth, and Mount Holly. In addition to the scholarships, the proceeds are used for local school events and community projects such as the Cavendish/Proctorsville Greven Field,

LPC-TV, Black River Valley Senior Center, Apple Blossom, Mountainside House, Black River Academy Museum, Black River Good Neighbor Services, the Rotary International Youth Exchange program, as well as other worthy causes.

The prize list is long. Over 400 prizes, totaling more than $25,000 in value, will be given away during the evening. To name just a few of the donated prizes: bicycles, ski passes, local restaurant gift certificates, power tools, Red Sox tickets, home maintenance items, theater tickets, gas cards, fire safety items, propane grill cylinders, garden tools, maple products, and the all-time favorite – cash. We will also have a swap table available for those of you who may want to swap your prize with another winner.

Our club is celebrating its 97th anniversary this year, and we will be giving away a free gift to the first 85 kids. Come help celebrate our 97 years of community and international service.

Our cash raffle of more than $1,000 is always exciting. You do not need to be present to win the cash raffle, but an additional $25 will be added to the winning ticket if present. Rotarians will be out and about selling raffle tickets at Shaw’s and elsewhere in Ludlow on weekend afternoons, from now until the evening of the Penny Sale.

The prizes for the Penny Sale have been donated by area businesses, and the Ludlow Rotary Club is grateful for their generosity. Supporting businesses should supply their prizes to a club member, or deliver to Cota and Cota by Monday, April 15, for full publicity in the evening’s program.

Mark your calendars now for Saturday, April 28, at 6 p.m., at the Black River High School auditorium in Ludlow. Doors open at 5 p.m. Refreshments will be available.

For some, this mud season event is an annual tradition. So, if this is your first Penny Sale or your 66th, we hope to see you for this fun-filled evening. Again, a special thank you to all the businesses for your generous donations and participation.

If you have any questions, please contact Kim Lampert at 802-228-4000, or through our webpage, www.ludlowrotary.com. Remember, admission is free. Visit our webpage to see our club’s projects and events. The Ludlow Rotary club meets weekly at DJ’s Restaurant, and is celebrating our 97th year.