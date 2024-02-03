Ludlow Rotary offers free books through Imagination Library

LUDLOW, Vt. – Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library (DPIL) is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading by gifting books free of charge to children from birth to age 5. Ludlow Rotary wishes to have all of our area’s children receive these books. Inspired by her father’s inability to read and write, Dolly Parton started her Imagination Library for the children within her home county.

In 1995, Dolly Parton launched Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library (DPIL). Dolly’s vision was to foster a love of reading among her county’s preschool children and their families by providing them with the gift of a specially selected book each month. In furtherance of Rotary’s mission of literacy and in partnership with DPIL, the Ludlow Rotary Club offers the program to each child in our service area from birth until their fifth birthday. Every child who lives in Mount Holly, Ludlow, Plymouth, and Cavendish is eligible to receive a free book every month delivered to their home via U.S. Mail.

Ludlow Rotary has “graduated” over 250 children to date through its participation in the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program.

A parent or guardian may sign each child up, and inform the Ludlow Rotary Club of any address change. The program is completely free to parents. The Ludlow Rotary Club and the Dolly Parton Foundation underwrite all the cost. The books are excellent reading material, and the children love receiving and reading them.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is all about inspiration and imagination. Since launching in 1995, DPIL has become the premier early childhood book-gifting program in the world by mailing well over 90 million free books in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Currently, the program mails over one million specially selected, age-appropriate books monthly to registered children from birth to age 5. Dolly’s vision was to create a lifelong love of reading, prepare children for school, and inspire them to dream.

Registration forms must be filled out by the parent or guardian and mailed to Ludlow Rotary Club, P.O. Box 216, Ludlow, VT 05149.

Registration forms are available online, as well as at www.imaginationlibrary.com/usa/affiliate/VTLUDLOW.

