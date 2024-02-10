Ludlow Rotary learns about Proctorsville Fire Department

LUDLOW, Vt. – Members of the Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC) were treated to an introduction to how the Proctorsville Fire Department operates, its many challenges, and its role in servicing the community. The LRC’s weekly luncheon meeting was held in the Proctorsville Fire Department, featuring discussions with three of its leaders. Pictured, from left to right, are Karleen Glidden; Robert Glidden Sr., department chief; and Robert “Bobby” Glidden Jr., deputy chief. They described the organization of the department, and how it functioned for more than just fires. It is a recognized EMS service, and is involved in dealing with auto accidents and problems such as access to locked vehicles. The Glidden family has devoted five generations to serving in the department.