Ludlow Rotary inducts new member

LUDLOW, Vt. – The recent luncheon meeting of the Ludlow Rotary Club featured the induction of new member Thomas Ray into the club. Tom joins the Board of Directors as well. Tom is a CPA who had been coming to Ludlow with family to enjoy Vermont’s beautiful environment for almost 20 years. During the pandemic, Tom decided to make Ludlow his full-time home. After a career as an auditor, regulator, and educator, Tom now works as an independent consultant.

This is not Tom’s first exposure to Rotary, as he was a Rotary Exchange student to Australia during his senior year of high school. “I want to be an active part of this great community, and Rotary seemed like the perfect opportunity to get to know the friendly, down to earth people who live here and to make a positive contribution. In many ways, Ludlow reminds me of the small towns in Wisconsin in which I grew up.”

In addition to skiing and other outdoor activities, Tom enjoys playing his guitars, reading, and collecting old vinyl records.

Also at its Dec. 14 meeting at Sam’s Steakhouse, the club heard from a Retirement and Tax Panel about latest trends, laws and rules governing these issues. Panel members included Ludlow Rotarians Mark Huntley, Kevin Theissen, Tom Harris, and former Ludlow Rotarian Jeff Graham, a CPA who is now a member of the Lakes Region Rotary Club of New Hampshire. The group discussed recent market performance, investment options and risks, the tax implications of various strategies, and fielded questions from the members.

Anyone interested in learning more about joining Rotary is invited to contact Kevin Barnes, membership chairman, at 802-228-8877 to receive an invitation to a meeting.