Ludlow Rotary helps area towns with dog waste stations

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Rotary Club is continuing to efforts to help area towns with dog waste stations in Ludlow, Mount Holly, and Cavendish. Recently, LRC members helped Ludlow install three waste stations in Ludlow and a waste station at Star Lake in Mount Holly. Plans also included such assistance in Cavendish.

The LRC has supported many community improvements to Star Lake over the past five years. It is the hope of the Ludlow Rotary Club that the new dog waste station will be another well-used addition. Visitors to Star Lake are required to clean up after their pets. The free dog waste bags will help with compliance for those who mean well but came unprepared for dog emergencies. The goal is to enhance the experience of all visitors to the lake and protect the surrounding environment. The bags are supplied as a courtesy to Star Lake visitors whose dogs must be on a leash at the lake.

Rotary is also supplying several boxes of replacement bags for the station and will supply several more boxes of replacement bags in the Ludlow and Cavendish sites.

In Ludlow, the LRC has contributed to the West Hill Dog Park’s development in addition to the waste station located there.

There have been numerous investments at Star Lake over the past five years with Ludlow Rotary Club support. The dam was rebuilt in 2015. In 2016 three new picnic tables were purchased for the recreation area and beach. Volunteers rebuilt a permanent bench and canoe and boat racks. Rotarians and Mount Holly Community Association volunteers built and planted a beautiful new perennial garden, which local volunteers now maintain. A new swim raft was purchased in 2019 with help from Rotary. The Star Lake recreation area is popular for fishing, swimming, picnics, community events, and viewing wildlife and fall colors.

The LRC, in spite of the limitations and restrictions imposed by Covid-19, will continue to help area towns in developing similar programs for the public good and recreation. The LRC is continuing to hold its weekly meetings Tuesdays at noon using Zoom. People interested in learning more about Rotary are invited to contact Kevin Barnes, LRC President, at 802-228-8877 to receive an invitation to a Tuesday meeting.