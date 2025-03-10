Ludlow Rotary hears from Neighbors Together

LUDLOW, Vt. – Paula Vanguilder, chairman of the Ludlow group Neighbors Together, addressed the Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC) at its recent weekly meeting. The group offers support to the local community in the form of mental health and addiction recovery support, cooking classes led by local chefs, snacks for school children, fresh flowers for seniors at the Gill Home, and many more goodwill outreach efforts. The group originated during the flood of 2023, when Paula and Shannon Barton saw an opportunity to help flood victims. Cochairman Bridgette Willis joined the effort, as have several others since its inception. They have continued doing good deeds around the community since.

The group’s mission states it is to create a welcoming and inclusive space where individuals and families can come together to learn, grow, and thrive. Through programs, activities, and community services, we strive to foster connection, wellbeing, and empowerment for all. Committed to diversity and accessibility, we aim to be a hub of support and enrichment that strengthens the bonds of our neighborhood and enhances the quality of life for everyone.

Mom Prom is their upcoming event, to be held on March 15. Information about it, as well as the group, is available on their Facebook page, or by emailing them at Neighborstogether25@yahoo.com.