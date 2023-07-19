Ludlow Rotary Duck Race

LUDLOW, Vt. – Ludlow Rotary will be holding their 24th annual Ralph D. Hogancamp Memorial Duck Race on Saturday Aug. 5, with the Duck Drop at 12 p.m.

This year the funds raised will benefit Friends of the Ludlow Auditorium (FOLA).

Tickets are on sale online now via PayPal; visit www.ludlowrotary.com.

Physical tickets will be out by July 25, so rent your ducks today. You can purchase a single duck, a Quack Pack which includes five ducks, or any business is urged to buy a Corporate Duck to support our friends at FOLA.

Cash prizes are awarded – $200, $100, $75, and $25 for the last little duck that crosses the finish line.

If you have any questions, contact Head Duck Sharon Bixby at Ludlow Insurance, who can take your cash or checks and reserve your ducks before the tickets arrive, at seb1@tds.net, or call the office at 802-228-8823, or home at 802-228-4530.