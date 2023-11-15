Ludlow Rotary Club tours Divided Sky

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Nov. 7, Divided Sky Foundation invited the Ludlow Rotary Club for a delightful lunch and fellowship. Following lunch, our Rotarian Melanie Gulde, program director, explained how Divided Sky came about, the need, and the program. Rotarians were given a tour of the facility, which was great. What a beautiful and serene setting, inside and out. Many attending lunch recalled the previous usages of the facility, including the original Hole #1 of the old Fox Run Golf Course. To fully and correctly explain this wonderful facility and program the following is from the Divided Sky web site. Divided Sky is located in Ludlow, Vt., and is open to all. Good luck and thank you, Trey and dedicated staff.

“Trey Anastasio of the band Phish founded the Divided Sky Foundation. As a person in recovery, he recognizes the need for holistic services to heal and start a new and better way of living. Trey raised over one million dollars for the foundation with The Beacon Jams collective of shows during the pandemic. At The Divided Sky Residential Recovery Program, we have created a program for people who want recovery. Our non-clinical model is designed to motivate and inspire without judgment. We recognize that addiction is a disease, and not an absence of willpower.

At The Divided Sky Residential Recovery Program, we teach our guests to make positive changes, and work toward the best versions of themselves. Being in recovery means being proactive in one’s life. Guests learn the importance of setting boundaries, being honest with themselves and others, and designing a healthy and stable life free from mood-altering substances. Contact us by completing our online form, or calling 888-318-2499, to learn if The Divided Sky Residential Recovery Program is the right place for you or a loved one to take charge of life.” Learn more at www.dividedskyfoundation.com.