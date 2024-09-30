Ludlow PTG to host 40th annual Harvest Fair

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Elementary School Parent-Teacher Group (PTG) will host this year’s Harvest Fair, on the front lawn of Black River High School, on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The event will be held rain or shine.
Attractions will include more than 45 local vendors, artisans and crafters, food trucks, a bake sale, and live music. There will also be kids’ games put on by volunteers from the Expeditionary School at Black River (ESBR), and pumpkin painting.
The PTG will also be running their annual “Doo Doo Bingo.” Bingo squares will be sold at a variety of locations prior to the event, as well as on the day of the fair if any spaces are remaining, until 1 p.m. A friendly farm friend will make his debut on the squares from 1-3 p.m., or until whenever the animal makes its deposit. Where the animal decides to “doo” will be the grand prize winner.
If you would like more information, or would like to purchase a Donkey Doo Square, please contact the PTG at Ludlowptg@gmail.com. Follow the event on Facebook at “Ludlow Vermont’s Annual Harvest Fair.”
Vendors present at the Harvest Fair will be:
802 Heat Hot Sauce
A Scent of Success – Scentsy fragrance and home decor
AJ’S Catering – Fried dough and cold drinks
Angel Bones – Dog bones
Anne Perreault, author – Inspirational Christian fiction books
Ashley Taylor Art – Paintings and drawings
Bianchi Street Studio – Functional and decorative hand-built mugs, bowls, vases, pipes, wind chimes, ornaments, and beads
Black River Glass – Pendants and sun catchers made from rare pieces of old, well-tumbled Black River glass
Drouin’s Glen Woodworking – Cutting boards, charcuterie boards, drink rails, and custom furniture
Handpicked by Rachel – Handcrafted fall decor
Holiday Wreaths by Jeannine – Decorative mesh wreaths, grapevine, and hydrangea
Hulett Farm Inc. – Handcrafted, eco-friendly soaps, lotion bars, shampoo, and conditioner bars
Jamaican Jewelz – Jamaican food and sauce
Karey’s Creations – Quality sewn items; bowl cozies, hot/cold packs filled with cherry pits, dog bandannas and bow ties, key fob wristlets, and accessories
Karma Sanctuary – Interact with goats
Loffredo’s Italian Bakery – Cannoli, zeppole, pastries, assorted Italian cookies, and cakes
Lori’s Luxurious Nails and More – Nail strips, makeup, and more
Ludlow Health Center, North Star Health – Flu vaccines (Covid if available at that date)
MRS Unlimited Visions – Watercolor paintings, arrangements, driftwood pieces, and signs
Rhys Chalmers – Music
Sheila Jacobs – Wool and felt penny rug (table runners, candle mats, plant mats) folk art, with assorted candles to display the penny rugs, with a fall, country theme.
- Manship Designs – Unique silver jewelry and bohemian necklaces
Parker Ave Confections – Baked goods
Paulie’s Veggies – Veggies and fruits
Peabody Mountain Artisans – Beeswax candles, luminaries, wood turned ornaments and vessels, and silver jewelry
Peter’s Wildflower Honey
Pop’s Biscotti & Chocolates
Sandra Lombardi – Pottery
Christine Chapman – Quilts
Salsa Sisters – More than 20 different flavors and heat levels of homemade salsa
Scentsy – Fragrances
Swisher Apparel
Teds Wicked BBQ Sauce
The New Line – Jewelry
Vermont Fire Rocks – Oil lamps made from slate, marble, and granite
Villa Boutique North – Upcycled leather accessories and clothing
Wild Woods – Laser cut and engraved, hand-painted wooden items
Robert Patterson – Woodworking