Ludlow PTG to host 40th annual Harvest Fair

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Elementary School Parent-Teacher Group (PTG) will host this year’s Harvest Fair, on the front lawn of Black River High School, on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The event will be held rain or shine.

Attractions will include more than 45 local vendors, artisans and crafters, food trucks, a bake sale, and live music. There will also be kids’ games put on by volunteers from the Expeditionary School at Black River (ESBR), and pumpkin painting.

The PTG will also be running their annual “Doo Doo Bingo.” Bingo squares will be sold at a variety of locations prior to the event, as well as on the day of the fair if any spaces are remaining, until 1 p.m. A friendly farm friend will make his debut on the squares from 1-3 p.m., or until whenever the animal makes its deposit. Where the animal decides to “doo” will be the grand prize winner.

If you would like more information, or would like to purchase a Donkey Doo Square, please contact the PTG at Ludlowptg@gmail.com. Follow the event on Facebook at “Ludlow Vermont’s Annual Harvest Fair.”

Vendors present at the Harvest Fair will be:

802 Heat Hot Sauce

A Scent of Success – Scentsy fragrance and home decor

AJ’S Catering – Fried dough and cold drinks

Angel Bones – Dog bones

Anne Perreault, author – Inspirational Christian fiction books

Ashley Taylor Art – Paintings and drawings

Bianchi Street Studio – Functional and decorative hand-built mugs, bowls, vases, pipes, wind chimes, ornaments, and beads

Black River Glass – Pendants and sun catchers made from rare pieces of old, well-tumbled Black River glass

Drouin’s Glen Woodworking – Cutting boards, charcuterie boards, drink rails, and custom furniture

Handpicked by Rachel – Handcrafted fall decor

Holiday Wreaths by Jeannine – Decorative mesh wreaths, grapevine, and hydrangea

Hulett Farm Inc. – Handcrafted, eco-friendly soaps, lotion bars, shampoo, and conditioner bars

Jamaican Jewelz – Jamaican food and sauce

Karey’s Creations – Quality sewn items; bowl cozies, hot/cold packs filled with cherry pits, dog bandannas and bow ties, key fob wristlets, and accessories

Karma Sanctuary – Interact with goats

Loffredo’s Italian Bakery – Cannoli, zeppole, pastries, assorted Italian cookies, and cakes

Lori’s Luxurious Nails and More – Nail strips, makeup, and more

Ludlow Health Center, North Star Health – Flu vaccines (Covid if available at that date)

MRS Unlimited Visions – Watercolor paintings, arrangements, driftwood pieces, and signs

Rhys Chalmers – Music

Sheila Jacobs – Wool and felt penny rug (table runners, candle mats, plant mats) folk art, with assorted candles to display the penny rugs, with a fall, country theme.

Manship Designs – Unique silver jewelry and bohemian necklaces

Parker Ave Confections – Baked goods

Paulie’s Veggies – Veggies and fruits

Peabody Mountain Artisans – Beeswax candles, luminaries, wood turned ornaments and vessels, and silver jewelry

Peter’s Wildflower Honey

Pop’s Biscotti & Chocolates

Sandra Lombardi – Pottery

Christine Chapman – Quilts

Salsa Sisters – More than 20 different flavors and heat levels of homemade salsa

Scentsy – Fragrances

Swisher Apparel

Teds Wicked BBQ Sauce

The New Line – Jewelry

Vermont Fire Rocks – Oil lamps made from slate, marble, and granite

Villa Boutique North – Upcycled leather accessories and clothing

Wild Woods – Laser cut and engraved, hand-painted wooden items

Robert Patterson – Woodworking