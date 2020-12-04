Ludlow Police investigating counterfeit currency case

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Thursday evening, Ludlow Police posted to their Facebook page that they are currently “investigating cases involving the use of counterfeit currency. Specifically, 50 and 20 dollar bills have been passed in various businesses in Ludlow recently especially in the convenience stores. Ludlow is working in partnership with the Secret Service and is seeking any information from the public. In the meantime, Ludlow businesses are asked to be extra careful when accepting bills and report any counterfeit money to the Ludlow Police Department at 802-228-4411.”