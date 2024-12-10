Ludlow holiday artisan show

LUDLOW, Vt. – Stop by the holiday artisan show on Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., at the Ludlow Community Center. Enjoy food in the cafeteria from Lettis Besitos Mexican, Aloyicious Pizza, Mentors Family Kitchen, Homestyle Food, and treats from Loffredo’s Italian Bakery; a hot chocolate bar; and a visit from Santa from 2-3 p.m. Shop the local artisans for unique gifts such as jewelry, woodworking, knitting, salsa, hot sauces, glass, and more. Raffle tickets can be purchased to win gifts from the vendors.

Artisans who will be present include Melissa Batchelder, with watercolor paintings, signs, wreaths, and driftwood pieces; Kitty Benson; Chris’ Quilts, with quilts and blankets; Larsdalen Lavender, with lavender soaps, dryer balls, and lotions; Nancy Durgin, with crochet hats, mittens, and ponchos; Creative Efforts, with ornaments, greeting cards, magnets, and paper art; Prickly Pear, with sewn bags and accessories; Quill Hill Farm, with various certified organic spices, garlic, gift boxes, and pickled items; Roaming Pony Farm LLC, with pet products; Debbie’s Canned Goods, with home canned goods; Lettis Besitos, with Mexican food; PH Rustics, with rustic lamps, candlesticks, and moon stone jewelry; Russ Hurlburt Photography; Susan Kachmar, with fused glass; Chimera Meats LLC, with gourmet beef jerky; Loffredo’s Italian Bakery, with baked goods and cannoli bar; Mentors Family Kitchen, with home-style foods; Magdarlene; Andie’s Designs, with embroidered home goods and fleece blankets; Green Mountain Enchantments, with clay jewelry, 3D prints, and trinket dishes; Peter Manship Designs, with silver jewelry; Bracken Glen Cottage, with ornaments, earrings, bracelets, tin items, and pastel paintings; SueDan Industries, with refurbished and repurposed furniture and home decor; The Vintage Shape Shifter, with crochet and small wooden items; Crystal Stone, with baked goods, fudge, candy, and crochet stuffed animals; Tisa Vandine Photography, with note cards; Artistic Expressions, with jewelry; Mason House Pottery; Howden Acres, with gnomes; Aloyicious Pizza; 802Heat Hot Sauce; Salsa Sisters salsa; My Grows, with plants; and Lori Wright, with amazing chair massages, sign up required.

Free entry and parking to this holiday event. All proceeds will go to Neighbors Together, a program that is run by locals and the Ludlow Recreation Department. For more information, contact Dave Van Guilder at 802-738-9227 or Kathleen Gurney at 802-264-7752.