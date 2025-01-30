Ludlow Firefighters Association hosts successful Fire and Ice fundraiser

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Jan. 25, the Ludlow Firefighters Association hosted its second annual Fire and Ice fundraiser at the Jackson Gore Roundhouse on Okemo Mountain, bringing the community together for an unforgettable evening of music, fun, and philanthropy. The event was a resounding success, raising funds to support the department’s efforts to upgrade critical communications equipment.

The evening featured an incredible performance by Myra Flynn and her band, whose smooth, powerful sound captivated the crowd. This memorable entertainment was generously sponsored by William Raveis Vermont Properties, and the team also devoted considerable resources to organization and promotion of the event. Additionally, Open Door Vacation Rentals hosted the band’s lodging. Kathy Burns, Kevin Barnes, Claire Isherwood, Lisa Schmidt, and Abby Childs deserve a shout-out for their commitment to bringing the event to life.

The Ludlow Firefighters Association extends its deepest gratitude to Okemo Mountain Resort for hosting the event at their outstanding venue, and to the following local businesses that stepped up as lead sponsors, helping cover key expenses: M&M Excavating, Master Plumbing and Heating, Ted Stryhas Builders, ID3 Design, and Knights Hot Tubs.

A highlight of the night was the silent auction, featuring 80 incredible items donated by local businesses and individuals. Attendees and virtual supporters bid generously on a wide array of items, including gift cards; services; furniture; and popular ski activities, including a mountain tour with Okemo management, and an on-slope session with a firefighter coach.

“The success of this event speaks to the strength of our community,” said a Ludlow Firefighters representative. “We are immensely grateful for the support of our local businesses, sponsors, and every individual who attended, bid, or donated. You’ve made a real impact on our ability to serve Ludlow.”

A special thank-you goes out to the following businesses and individuals for their contributions, which made this event possible: 3 Graces Boutique, Anthony Andre, Big Pops Sandwich Shop, Blue Duck Deli, Blue Sky Trading Company, Book Nook, Boot Pro Ski Shop, Brewfest, Calm Moments Massage Studio, Castle Hill Resort & Spa, Chef Mei, Claire Isherwood, Clear Lake Furniture, Cota & Cota, Darkside Snowboards, Depot Street Gallery, DJ’s Restaurant, Down to the Roots, Echo Lake Inn, Four Square Hospitality, Fox Run Golf Club, Garvey & Garvey, Grafton Cheese Company, Green Mountain Fireplace, Green Mountain Sugar House, High Country Contractors, Homestyle Hotel, Jim West, Johnny’s Kitchen, LaValley Building Supply, Little Mexico Restaurant & Cantina, Magris Talc, Main + Mountain, Mojo Cafe, Northern Ski Works, Pop’s Biscotti & Chocolates, Russ Hurlburt Photography, Singleton’s General Store, Sunoco, Sydscompufix, Tacos Tacos, Teaselwood Design, The Boot Pro, The Cookster, The Killarney, The Pointe at Castle Hill, Vermont Country Store, Village Pizza, Weidman Law, and Woodstock Farmers Market.

The fundraising initiative for communications equipment is ongoing. For additional information, or to make a donation to the association’s 501(c)(3), please visit www.ludlowfirevt.org/donations, or write to P.O. Box 355, Ludlow, VT 05149, or ludlowfiredepartment@yahoo.com.