Ludlow Fire Department fundraising events successful

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Fire Department successfully raised $14,570 through a series of fundraising events. The funds were collected from the highly anticipated Fire & Ice event, an online silent auction, and the Fire & Ice merchandise sale.

The fundraising committee, comprised of Kathy Burns, Kevin Barnes, Terry Fortuna, Abby Childs, Lisa Schmidt, and Claire Isherwood, worked tirelessly to organize this event. Their unwavering commitment and effort were instrumental in making this fundraising campaign such a resounding success.

The following businesses also deserve special recognition for sponsoring the event and/or donating auction items to the cause. Their generosity and commitment to the community are truly commendable, and their support will undoubtedly go a long way in ensuring the Ludlow Fire Department can continue to provide essential services to the residents of Ludlow and beyond.

Sponsors were Okemo Mountain Resort/Vail Resorts, William Raveis Vermont Properties, Open Door Vacation Rentals, M&M Excavating, and Ted Stryhas Builders.

Businesses that donated to the event are Aubuchon Hardware, Blue Sky Trading Co., Calm Moments Massage Studio, Castle Hill Resort & Spa, Clear Choice Pool & Spa, Clearlake Furniture, Cota & Cota, Echo Lake Inn, Eb Kinney and Bruce Schmidt, Engel & Volkers Okemo, Fox Run Golf Club, Fox Run Hospitality, Garvey & Garvey, Goodman’s American Pie, Green Mountain Sugar House, Homestyle Hotel, Johnny’s Kitchen, Lavalley Building Supply, Ludlow Insurance Agency Inc., Magris Talc, Main & Mountain, Master Plumbing & Heating Inc., Northern Ski Works, Papa John’s Sugar Shack, PrimeLending, Russ Hurlburt Photography, Stemwinder, Teaselwood Design, The Boot Pro, The Book Nook, The Cookster, The Eatery, The Killarney, The Vermont Country Store, Three Graces, Tygart Mountain Sports, Unofficial Okemo, and Wine & Cheese Depot.

For further inquiries or to make a donation, please contact the Ludlow Fire Department, 67 Pond Street, Ludlow, Vt., or call 802-228-2211.