Ludlow Fire Department events

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Fire Department will hold two events on Saturday, Dec. 9.

First, the Ludlow and Proctorsville Fire Deparments will team up for a Stuff a Fire Truck food drive, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., at Singleton’s in Proctorsville. The food drive will benefit Black River Good Neighbor Services.

Then, the inaugural Fire & Ice benefit will be held at The Roundhouse at Okemo’s Jackson Gore, from 7-10 p.m. This will be a night of entertainment by Frank Santos, a comic hypnotist. There will also be a cash bar, and a silent auction. To donate or purchase tickets, scan the QR code with this article.