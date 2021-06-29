Ludlow Farmers Market back for 2021

LUDLOW, Vt. – With all of last year’s Covid -19 restrictions lifted, the Ludlow Farmers Market is happy to welcomes everybody back. There are numerous new vendors this year. The market offers locally grown produce and meats, baked goods, cheese as well as a big variety of goods made by local artists and artisans. During the months of July and August, there will be live music as well. For a detailed list of vendors, please check out the Ludlow Farmers Markets Facebook and Instagram.

The market is located on the lawn in front of the Okemo Mountain School at 53 Main Street in Ludlow and is open every Friday from 4-7 p.m. until Columbus Day weekend.