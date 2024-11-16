Ludlow Elementary thanks Community Helpers

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Elementary School Preschool would like to thank our Community Helpers, who took time form their busy schedules to come to visit and share what they do to help us. They keep us safe and healthy, keep our community safe and fun, cook yummy food for us, keep our school safe, clean and fix things that are broken, share books with us, and are all around pretty great folks. Thank you to the Ludlow Fire Department, Ludlow Police Department, Ludlow Ambulance Service, Katie Benson, Alex Alberti, Chet Gates and Mike Tuomisto, Darlene Philips, and Julie Goraj. We appreciate you.