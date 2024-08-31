Ludlow ducks successfully navigate the Black River

LUDLOW, Vt. – For the 25th time, the Ludlow Rotary Club’s (LRC) ducks – over 850 of them – successfully navigated the Black River, with the help of LRC members and friends. The annual event also saw the first two winner ducks to cross the finish line at Walker Bridge to be owned by the same person, Pat Williams.

The proceeds from this year’s race will benefit the Lake Rescue Association, whose members, along with LRC rotarians, helped guide the ducks from the Depot Street Bridge to the finish line.

The winning owners of the race were: first place, Pat Williams; second place, Pat Williams, third place, Marjorie MacIntrye; last place, Patricia Perdi; corporate duck winner, Inside Edge Rentals at Okemo.

Sharon Bixby, chief duck for the LRC, expressed her thanks to the various groups that assisted in the event, especially Ludlow Health Center, Ludlow town employees, and those who purchased duck tickets.

While some of the river guidance staff are still trying to dry out their shoes, Bixby indicated that the LRC is busy planning next year’s “river exercise.” The first objective will be to identify an area nonprofit group to benefit from the 2025 duck race. For information, contact Bixby at 802-228-8823.