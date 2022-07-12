Ludlow Cronchers’ Golf Tournament fundraiser a success

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Friday, June 24, the Ludlow Side Hill Cronchers Snowmobile Club held a fundraiser Golf Tournament at Fox Run Golf Club in Ludlow, Vt. The club would like to thank all of its players, volunteers, Fox Run Golf Club, and its sponsors for making the day such a success. It was a beautiful day and a good time was had by all.

Sponsors for the 2022 Golf Tournament were: American Legion Post 36, Lee Whiting (Deep River Snacks), Arnow Construction, LLC, Mr. Darcy’s Bar & Grill, Ballard-Hobart Auxiliary 36, O’Reilly Building & Remodeling, Inc, Benson’s Chevrolet, Inc, Palladium Builders, Birdseye Café, Paul Haynes, Cavendish Green Mountain Snow Fleas Snowmobile Club, Perkinsville Maple Products, Chester Snowmobile Club, Pete’s Painting, Derek Yaworky Family, Precision Aquatics Group, Diamond Realty, Precision International Automotive Products, DJ’s Restaurant, Putnam Swimming Pools, Eight Oh Brew, R&R Brothers Electrical, G&S Connection, Sam’s Steakhouse, Hair by Paula, Sanderson Contracting-Jamie & Brett Sanderson, Harry’s Restaurant, Sons of American Legion 36, Jay & Judy Lushinks, Team Manafort, Jeff & Anna Lathrop, Ted Stryhas Builders, John Blake Carpentry, The Marshall Family, John Murphy, Jr., and Turner & Sons Roofing and Siding.

The Side Hill Cronchers is a volunteer club, which maintains the snowmobile trails in Ludlow, Vt. The generous support the club received is a major help in funding those efforts. Proceeds will go toward snowmobile trail maintenance efforts.