Ludlow Chili Cook-off goes on despite rain

LUDLOW, Vt. – The heavens may have opened last Saturday in Ludlow, but even the downpour didn’t seem to faze the over 400 people who braved the weather so they could enjoy the many different varieties of chili available at the Ludlow Rotary Club’s 32nd annual Chili Cook-off.

The judges, town managers, and selectboard leaders made certain that everyone had a chance to vote – including themselves – which resulted in honoring the following chili makers:

In the People’s Choice category, first place went to Bird’s Nest by Shelley Steinfeld, second place to Smokey T’s Lone Star by Todd Patane, and third place to Saylor Family by Chris Saylor. Honorable mention goes to Castle Hill Harvest by The Castle Inn.

The Judge’s winners were: Best in Show, Smokey T’s Lone Star Chili by Todd Patane; Team Spirit, Local Yokel by Engel & Volker Real Estate; Spiciest, Reactor No. 4 by Jarod A. P. Harlow.

The Ludlow Rotary wishes to thank its sponsors of this year’s Cook-off. Cayenne Pepper level sponsors were Cota & Cota, M&T Bank, Mary Davis Realtor & Associates, ServPro, Singleton’s Store, Summit Solutions, and William Raveis Vermont Properties.

Chili Pepper level sponsors were Benson’s Chevrolet; Green Mountain Fireplace Specialties; Sue Starr-Adams, Realtor; and Weidman Law.

Jalapeno Pepper level sponsors were Huntley Financial; James Young Law; Ludlow Insurance Agency; Open Door Vacation Rentals; Prime Lending; Ted Stryhas, Builder, Inc.; Timothy Faulkner, CPA; and Wright Construction Co.

Kevin Barnes, Cook-off chairperson, added special thanks to the groups that offered in-kind sponsorship, including Okemo Mountain Resort, DJ’s Restaurant, Reading Greenhouse, Wilcox Dairy, and Howard Dean Vocational School.

He added that, “We’re all very grateful to those hardy folks who braved the rain so that they could enjoy the great chilis prepared for this special event.” Barnes indicated that he and the Rotary Club would do their best to ensure a dry 33rd annual Chili Cook-off in 2024.

The annual Chili Cook-off is one of the major fundraising events for the club, so that it can continue to provide funding and assistance to area groups and the community.