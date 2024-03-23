Ludlow Area Community Garden 2024 update

LUDLOW, Vt. – There are still some plots available in the Ludlow Area Community Garden for the 2024 season, which will open in mid to late April.

The previous article listed a wrong phone number. If you are interested in a plot or want more information, please email Colleen Dooley at colluvs2ski64@gmail.com, or call her at 267-982-2046.

The community garden is open to residents of Ludlow and neighboring towns. This has been possible thanks to the continued support of the Fletcher Farm Foundation, which allowed us to establish the garden on their grounds over 22 years ago. It is located on Route 103, at the border between Ludlow and Proctorsville. Individual 10-foot by 10-foot plots are used to grow vegetables, flowers, herbs, and some fruits. Members take care of their own plots, as well as help maintain the common areas of this beautiful garden. Seeds are available only to garden members through our small seed library.

A separate enclosed area is dedicated to composting food scraps. This is an ongoing educational project made possible through a Grow Grant from the New England Grassroots Environmental Fund, and support from the Composting Association of Vermont, Vermont Community Garden Network, and the participation of UVM Extension Master Gardeners and Master Composters.

The fee per plot/per year includes the use of all garden tools, hoses, carts, water, compost, some seeds, and other materials. To sign up and reserve a plot, please send an email with your full name, address, and phone number to Colleen Dooley, colluvs2ski64@gmail.com. Scholarship plots are available upon request. Plots are available on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information, find the “Ludlow Area Community Garden” page on Facebook.