Ludlow and Cavendish community meeting on flood resilience

LUDLOW, Vt. – On June 28, from 4-7 p.m., the Mapping for Resilience research team will host a community meeting for residents and people who work in the greater Ludlow and Cavendish area, at the Ludlow Community Center. This event is being held so that folks can connect or reconnect, share stories and memories of responding to folks’ needs during and after the flooding in July 2023, and hear about what the Mapping for Resilience team is trying to do with their research.

This event is being hosted by the Mapping for Resilience research team. We are a research team based at Dartmouth College and Colorado School of Mines, working on a project about the social, ecological, and technical challenges of last year’s floods.

While this is a free event, registering would be much appreciated, as we will provide some food and childcare for attendees. To do so, please fill out the registration form at forms.gle/k67Cp7fu2a2d5U9g7, or email charis.fm.boke@dartmouth.edu. If you are available, and in the spur of the moment would like to just come without making a reservation, please do.

The event will be at the Ludlow Community Center, 37 Main Street, Ludlow, Vt., behind the army tank. We’ll have food, childcare, and a $10 Visa gift card for folks who participate. We will facilitate two activities designed to better understand the impacts and challenges the floods have created, and look forward to your stories and insight. We are also hoping to collect photos and videos of flooded areas by consent of property owners. Our goal is to make this collaborative, supportive, and engaging for everyone.

If you can’t make it, but want to talk about sharing stories about the flood, please reach out and let us know. You can also see more information about the project and get our email addresses at sites.dartmouth.edu/mappingforresilience.