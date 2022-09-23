Ludlow Ambulance hosts Annual Golf Tournament

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Ambulance Service (LAS) will be hosting their first Annual Golf Tournament at Fox Run in Ludlow, Vt. on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. The tournament will be a shotgun start, beginning at 10 a.m. The event will be a fundraiser, with proceeds going towards continuing education and advanced certification classes for current emergency medical service providers. The tournament will include an 18-hole scramble, a hole-in-one contest, a putting contest, raffles, and more.

Aside from obtaining additional certifications, continuing education helps LAS continue to provide quality advanced life support services to each and every one of their coverage areas.

There are many ways local businesses can support the LAS through this event:

Hole sponsorship or split-hole sponsorship: Each sponsor will have a sign notifying participants of who sponsored the hole. Sponsors will also have their business on thank you letters and advertisements for the tournament. A split sponsorship will have a small sign, then a business who sponsors the full hole.

Donate gift cards or merchandise for a raffle: Each item donated will have a sign notifying participants of who donated, in addition to the sponsors name posted on thank your letters and advertisements.

Donate a barbecue lunch for all participants after the tournament: This will be a chance to help contribute varying amounts in order to help provide the golfers with lunch.

All participants will receive a barbecue lunch by Calcuttas, covered by their registration fee. Participants can enter as a four-person team, or as an individual, who will be placed in a four-person team.

There will also be a silent auction, in which several items will be raffled, such as two tickets to the Trey Anastasio Band/Goose show at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, N.Y. The show is on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.