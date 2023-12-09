LTE WHWH thanks donors and volunteers

Dear Editor,

The 2023 Warm Hands Warm Hearts Coat and Warm Clothing Drive, held Oct. 20-21, at the Baptist Church on Main Street in Chester, Vt., wishes to thank the many volunteers and donors to this much-needed and well-attended event. Last year there were 427 voluntary hours clocked, not including those behind the scenes. This year’s got to be more.

In its 16th year, clean, usable, warm clothing and winter wear of all sizes are donated. Volunteers sort and display items for those looking for warmth, free of charge, in the Chester/Andover community. Leftover clothing is then sent to the Boy Scout Shed for further distribution.

Thank you to the entities that let us have drop boxes at their establishments, students from Green Mountain Union High School volunteering for community service, snack and food items from The American Legion Auxiliary Chester Unit 67, St. Mary’s and St. Joseph’s Parish, First Universalist Parish of Chester, Chester Baptist Church, Andover Community Church, St. Luke’s Church, and Smitty’s Chester Market.

Thanks also to Chester Andover Family Center for saving coats for us all year, United Methodist for donating rummage sale extras, Gassets Grange for new socks, Springfield Humane Society for towels, blankets, etc., NewsBank Print Shop for posters, our muscle and vehicles of the event for lifting, moving, setting up, and carting away the heavy items, and Mr. G’s of Walpole for donating our new free clothing racks.

All of you, and those behind the scenes, are an important part of this event. Thank you ever so much.

Sincerely,

The 2023 WHWH Committee:

Carla Rumrill, chair

Asta Spafford

Mary Semones

Faith Goodwin

Marge Massey

Lynda Farmer

Ellen LaFlamme

Sandy Vincent

Nancy Robarts