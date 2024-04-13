LTE Vermont Properties team thanks clients and customers

Dear Editor,

The Vermont Properties team is grateful to our clients, customers, and community for collaborating and contributing to our success as the top team at William Raveis Vermont Properties. In 2023, we achieved the highest sales volume and unit sales within William Raveis’ affiliate franchise offices. As an owner-broker, I am incredibly proud to be a part of this innovative team that focuses on providing our clients and customers with the most effective tools for marketing their homes to a successful close, allowing us to achieve this accolade. Earning the title of the number one brokerage with Inman in 2023 is a true honor that highlights our company’s continued commitment to excellence. Thank you to everyone who contributed to our success!

Sincerely,

The Vermont Properties team

Ludlow, Vt.