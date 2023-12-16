LTE The future of Fletcher Farm School

Dear Editor,

As a longtime supporter of the Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts, I was distressed to learn that this treasured Vermont institution is struggling to stay afloat. After years of providing immersive arts education to community members young and old, the school now faces potential dissolution if additional funding and volunteers do not materialize quickly.

Like many nonprofit arts organizations, Fletcher Farm has faced mounting financial hurdles exacerbated by the pandemic’s ripple effects, followed by the recent flooding. Declining enrollment dealt a major blow, reducing the tuition revenue that previously sustained operations. Additionally, recent wire fraud targeting Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts has impacted the cash-strapped nonprofit.

The school’s parent organization, Society of Vermont Artists and Craftsmen (SOVAC), made the difficult decision to pause 2024 programming to focus intensely on strategic planning and rebuilding stronger than before. However, Vermont law mandates key board leadership roles be filled to legally continue as a nonprofit.

As a stalwart of arts education for 76 years, Fletcher Farm’s closure would leave a major void in our community. From writing workshops to fiber arts, metal work to painting, the school has long nurtured diverse creative talents while preserving Vermont’s cultural heritage. Its vibrant classes serve more than 300 adults and youth annually.

I urge community members to rally around Fletcher Farm during this pivotal moment. Volunteering for the board, making financial contributions, or providing pro-bono professional services could make all the difference in charting a path toward sustainability. If you’d like to get involved, please contact Board Chair Susan Balch at susan@fletcherfarm.org or 802-228-8770.

This beloved school has given so much to Vermont over the decades. Now is the time we can give back.

Sincerely,

Joyce Fuller

Bradford, Vt.