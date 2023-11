Dear Editor,

We wish to thank the folks who sent financial support to help us recover from our $60,000 flood damage. Everything was very much appreciated. Thanks to all who helped us out repairing the damage and removing debris.

We owned Tapper Plumbing for over 50 years, so some people know me as “Mr. Tapper.”

Thank you,

Van Guilder Family, Herb and Sandy

Ludlow, Vt.