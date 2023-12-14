LTE Springfield Brighten Downtown extends thanks

Dear Editor,

Each year, the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce orchestrates the illumination of downtown Springfield, going beyond the lamp posts on Main Street. The lamp posts, Santa’s house, and the community holiday tree are all infused with a festive glow that fosters a sense of warmth and unity throughout the winter months. This cherished tradition not only transforms the townscape into a welcoming spectacle, but also provides a delightful experience for both residents and visitors. Due to weather and the elements, many of the lights we used in the past were worn out or broken, so we asked the community for help with replacing them. The outpouring of enthusiasm and financial support has been overwhelming. We are so grateful and moved by everyone’s generosity.

The downtown avenue is looking festive and bright, and the Chamber wants to express the utmost appreciation to the following organizations and individuals who helped Brighten Downtown for the holiday season: Alexander Sirocki, Alexandra Arlette, Alice Emmons, All Seasons Construction Corp., April and Tom Coen, Barrett & Valley Associates Inc. Bear’s Cleaning Services LLC, BHG Masiello Real Estate, Carol Cole, Black Rock Steakhouse, Briar Patch Farm – The Fogs, Buddy and Deanna Dexter, Buddy the Elf, Char Osterlund, Charles and Jon Malinowski, Christopher E. Polidor, Christopher Fauver, Class of 1972, Dale and Marie Nemkovich, Doug and Diane Brown, Dragonfly Designs, DuBois & King, Ed and Denise Caron, Ed, Scott, Lori, and Heidi Huber, Edward J. Foster, Elizabeth and Fred Willis, First Congregational Church, George R. Brooks, Greater Falls Community Justice Center, Gurney Brothers Construction Inc., HB Energy Solutions, HCRS, Heather Frahm and Bill Cronin, ImageTek MFG, Jack Hurley, Jay and Pamela Clace, Jim Magoon Construction, Joanne Baltz and Colin Hadley, John and Corinne Bond, Katherine A. Adams, Kristi and Sharon Morris, Marc Kimball, Marilyn A. Young, Mary Perry, Michael Schmitt, Mike and Judi Martin, Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Flamino, Nathan Marshall Fitness LLC, Nick Nicoletos, Pat Townsend, Patricia Martin, Quevyn Kellogg, Rick Steele, Senior Solutions, Sponsored by Great Northern Liquidation, Springfield Area Parent Child Center, Springfield Democratic Town Committee, Springfield Farmers’ Market, Springfield Housing Authority, Springfield Regional Development Corp, Springfield Supported Housing Program, Steve Greene, Tamara, Natasha, Handsome, The Conway Family, The Dance Factory, The Richards Group, Tony Petrillo and Ellen Pinter, Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse of Springfield, Vermont Dry & Cure Technologies Inc., VTel, Walter Martone and Marc Kimball, Warren and Tamara Richardson, Warren and Kevin Cross, Whipple/Reixach Family, William P. Simoneau, and Yukon Cornelius.

In memory of Glenn D. Cordner, my son Earl, Bill Maynard, Doug Priestley, Harriette and Hubbard Richardson, Hugh Ryan by Ryan’s Service Center, and Sandy MacGillivray.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you!

Sincerely,

Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce