LTE Serve Learn Earn

Dear Editor,

Serve Learn Earn helps Vermonters create pathways to high-quality jobs and affordable education. And while the administration did not include us in their initial budget proposal, we remain optimistic and engaged with our champions in the legislature who have understood the importance of service and training programs for our young and disconnected workers. Now in our third year, Serve Learn Earn has demonstrated impact and scale in helping Vermonters create pathways to high-quality jobs and affordable education. We understand the legislature has hard budget decisions ahead, and they have shown to strongly believe in the value of investing in Serve Learn Earn. Not only because they know we are connecting trained Vermonters to eager employers, but we are also providing critical service with high-priority projects in the areas of affordable housing, conservation, food security, and education.

Sincerely,

Serve Learn Earn