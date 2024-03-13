LTE Report environmental violations

Dear Editor,

I would like to ask Mike LeClair, Leslie Thorsen, and anyone else with complaints about the Julian Quarry to please submit online forms to the United States Environmental Protection Agency at echo.epa.gov/report-environmental-violations, Enforcement and Compliance History Online (ECHO).

Use this page to report what appears to you as a possible violation of environmental laws and regulations. You can upload 10 photo files, or two video files.

Quarrying is known to be destructive to the environment. The extraction process can contaminate air and water with sulfur dioxide, putting wildlife at risk. The effluent from quarry sites can not only worsen water clarity by adding sediment or other particles, but it can also change the temperature, depth, current, and pH balance, making streams less habitable for their native species.

Sincerely,

Cris Ericson,

Chester, Vt.