LTE Priscilla Lambert for Rockingham School Board

Dear Editor,

I am the current Rockingham School Board Chair, and running for reelection.

Being fully informed on all issues and supporting all people is essential. I ask hard questions of administrators and staff. I listen and consider community member needs when deciding on issues. A school board member must act as a voice for all of the people.

My background provides perspective. As a parent, I had a special needs child and a high achieving student. Their varying needs showed me how parents must constantly advocate. I taught at Central Elementary and at the high school, providing varied instruction supporting students and families. As a taxpayer, I strive to keep costs down while providing programs that create student success.

As chair of the Supervisory Union Policy Committee, I have updated all policies. On the Board Negotiations Committee, I am working with the team to respectfully negotiate a fair settlement that will attract good teachers for our schools, but will also not overburden taxpayers. Business office problems from before I was on the board are being addressed. I feel tax dollars need to be used conscientiously in order to get the most for our money.

I strive for excellent schools, and programs that provide opportunities for children. I believe it is important for elected officials to fulfill commitments made to taxpayers. I want to be a voice for our community, and advocate for our schools and our taxpayers. My goal is to provide the best education possible for Bellows Falls, Saxtons River, and other Rockingham students at a reasonable cost. I ask that people vote for me on April 2.

Paid for by Priscilla Lambert

Rockingham School Board chair