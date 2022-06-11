LTE: Neighborhood Connections extends gratitude

Dear Editor,

The staff and board at Neighborhood Connections would like to recognize the folks who helped make our recent Masquerade Gala fundraiser at Walker Farm a huge success!

The hearty appetizers, prepared by Tad Kinsley (Jake’s Restaurant); Max Turner (New American Grill); and Jason O’Connor (Corner Market Deli), were delicious and a huge hit! Thank you, Stacey Gordon and Dave Nunnikoven from Grandma Miller’s, for the lovely dessert trays. We also want to acknowledge our beverage sponsors including Dale & Mike Malekoff, Karen Stewart, Jelley’s Deli, Skip Raymond, and Martha & Dick Dale.

The seven auction items were generously donated by Big Picture Farm, Mark Wright and the crew from Rugg Valley Landscaping, Charlie & Leigh Merinoff, Doris Ingram, Jim & Vicky Linville, Ann & Rob Hausslein, Andrea & John Ogden, and Claudia Harris & John Wiley.

In recognition of Delores Barbeau, for whom the Gala was dedicated, the crowd was entertained by the PeruInca Folk dance troupe.

The ambiance was completed by the lovely decorations which were created by Barb Wells and Bonnie Johnson.

In addition, the staff would like to thank our Board of Directors for their support, as well as other volunteers who were so generous with their time.

Sincerely,

Neighborhood Connections

Londonderry, Vt.